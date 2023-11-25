Europe
Europe
Russia-Ukraine crisis

Five wounded in Kyiv by largest ever drone attack on Ukraine – officials

Reuters

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Five wounded in Kyiv by largest ever drone attack on Ukraine – officials

DRONE STRIKES. Police officers inspect the compound of a kindergarten damaged during Russian drone strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine November 25, 2023.

REUTERS

Ukraine's energy ministry says nearly 200 buildings in the capital, including 77 residential ones, had been left without power as a result of the attack

KYIV, Ukraine – Ukraine’s capital city took the brunt of what the country’s air force described as Russia’s largest drone attack of the war on Saturday, November 25 leaving five people wounded as the continuing rumble of air defences and explosions woke residents.

The attack, which used Iranian-designed Shahed kamikaze drones, began hitting different districts of Kyiv in the early hours of Saturday, with more waves coming as the sun rose. (READ: Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv 2nd night in row)

A spokesman for Kyiv’s city administration told public broadcaster Suspilne at least 40 drones had been downed.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on the Telegram app, said the attack had injured five people, including an 11-year-old girl, and damaged buildings in districts all across the city.

Fragments from a downed drone had started a fire in a children’s nursery, he said.

The target of the attack was not immediately clear, but Ukraine has warned in recent weeks that Russia will once again wage an aerial campaign to destroy Ukraine’s energy system, as it sought to do last winter.

Ukraine’s energy ministry said nearly 200 buildings in the capital, including 77 residential ones, had been left without power as a result of the attack. – Rappler.com

Zelenskiy names ‘three victories’ Ukraine needs on international front

Zelenskiy names ‘three victories’ Ukraine needs on international front

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI