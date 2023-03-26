2 dead after shooting in Hamburg, Germany

This is the second deadly shooting in Hamburg in March 2023 alone

FRANKFURT, Germany – Two people have died after a shooting in Hamburg, Germany, the police said on Sunday, March 26, in a second deadly shooting in the city this month.

Police said they had concluded an operation and are now investigating. A spokesperson declined to comment on the perpetrator.

Bild reported that the police were called shortly before midnight and that 28 vehicles rushed to the scene. – Rappler.com