Greta Thunberg detained by Norway police during demonstration

PROTEST. Greta Thunberg speaks during a demonstration with the campaigners from Nature and Youth and Norwegian Samirs Riksforbund Nuorat, who are blocking the entrances to the Ministry of Oil and Energy, in Oslo, Norway, February 27, 2023. The reason for the action is that the wind turbines at Fosen, which the Supreme Court has said are illegal, have not been demolished. NTB/Ole Berg-Rusten via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NORWAY OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN NORWAY.

Indigenous campaigners and other activists demanding the removal of wind turbines from reindeer pastures in Norway in recent days blocked access to several government buildings

OSLO, Norway – Norwegian police on Wednesday, March 1, briefly detained environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg during a demonstration in Oslo, a Reuters eyewitness said.

Indigenous campaigners and other activists demanding the removal of wind turbines from reindeer pastures in Norway in recent days blocked access to several government buildings.

Thunberg and others blocking one of the doors to the Norwegian finance ministry were lifted up by police officers and carried away from the area while fellow demonstrators chanted slogans.

Norway’s supreme court in 2021 ruled that two wind farms built at Fosen in central Norway violated Sami rights under international conventions, but the turbines remain in operation more than 16 months later. – Rappler.com