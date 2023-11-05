Hamburg airport remains closed as police deal with ‘hostage situation’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HOSTAGE. Fire engines put out small fires at the tarmac of Hamburg Airport in Hamburg, Germany, November 4, 2023, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video.

Police say their negotiators are in contact with the hostage-taker

FRANKFURT, Germany – Hamburg airport remained closed on Sunday, November 5, authorities said, as police dealt with a hostage situation they say likely involves a custody dispute.

The airport closed for all takeoffs and landings on Saturday evening, November 4, after police arrived in large numbers on the scene to deal with a man who drove through a barrier onto the grounds of the airport with a child.

The car with the 35-year-old man and 4-year-old child was parked under a plane, a police spokesperson said.

“The operation continues. Our negotiators are in contact with the person in the car,” the police posted on Sunday on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Police said the child’s mother had told them the father had been in contact with her.

Police would not confirm their earlier statements that the man was armed and had fired shots. – Rappler.com