Europe
Europe
France

Plane passengers held pending human trafficking inquiry leave France for India

Reuters

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Plane passengers held pending human trafficking inquiry leave France for India

View of the city rooftops of residential apartment buildings in Paris, France, November 29, 2023.

Stephane Mahe/REUTERS

After being interrogated by police, two people investigated for human trafficking have been placed under 'assisted witness' status while the investigation continues, according to the prosecutor’s office

PARIS, France – A plane carrying 276 Indian passengers took off on Monday, December 25, for Mumbai, the French interior ministry’s local office said, after it was grounded for four days pending investigation into possible human trafficking.

The flight, carried out by Romanian charter company Legend Airlines, had departed from Dubai and landed at the small Vatry airport on Thursday for a technical stopover when police intervened, the Marne prefecture said in a statement.

Bound for Nicaragua, the flight arrived in France with 303 Indian passengers onboard.

After being interrogated by police, two people investigated for human trafficking have been placed under “assisted witness” status while the investigation continues, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Another 25 people, including five minors, have stayed in France where they wish to seek asylum, authorities said. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Download the Rappler App!