Police deploy to sensitive sites in Vienna, warning of Islamist attack

VIENNA, Austria – Vienna police stepped up armed patrols at sensitive sites in the Austrian capital including churches on Wednesday, March 15, after the country’s domestic intelligence agency received information suggesting an Islamist attack was being planned.

“How long this heightened protection of sites will last cannot currently be estimated,” Vienna police said on Twitter, adding that if the threat could be narrowed down to a specific location it would immediately issue a warning. – Rappler.com