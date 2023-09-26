Polish experts confirm missile that hit grain facility was Ukrainian – media

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EXPLOSIONS IN POLAND. Police block a road, amid reports of two explosions, in Przewodow, Poland, on November 15, 2022.

WARSAW, Poland – Polish experts have confirmed the missile that killed two people at a grain facility in southern Poland in November 2022 was fired by Ukraine, Rzeczpospolita daily reported, citing sources.

The explosion of the missile in NATO-member Poland fueled fears that the war in Ukraine could spiral into a wider conflict by triggering the alliance’s mutual defense , but at the time Warsaw and NATO said that they believed that it was a Ukrainian stray, easing worries about escalation.

Sources with knowledge of the investigation told Rzeczpospolita that Poland had established that the missile that landed in the village of Przewodow was an S 300 5-W-55 air defense missile fired from Ukrainian territory.

“This rocket has a range of 75 km to 90 km,” the newspaper cited a source as saying. “At that time, the Russian positions were in a place from which no Russian missile could reach Przewodow.”

Ukraine has denied that one of its missiles had landed in Poland.

Rzeczpospolita reported that the Ukrainian side has not made any material available to Polish investigators.

It quoted Lukasz Lapczynski, spokesman for the Polish prosecutor’s office, as saying the prosecutor had received the experts’ opinion but was not disclosing its content as it was confidential.

Lapczynski could not immediately be reached for comment and the prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to an emailed request. – Rappler.com