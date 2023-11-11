Europe
Russia-Ukraine crisis

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv comes under air attack, blasts heard

Reuters

CAPITAL. People walk along an evening street, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the historic part of Kyiv, Ukraine on November 9, 2023.

REUTERS

The November 11 air attack is the first attack on Kyiv since late September

KYIV, Ukraine – Ukraine’s capital Kyiv came under air attack on Saturday, November 11, and big explosions were heard, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said, but there was no immediate information on if there were any casualties.

It was the first attack on Kyiv since late September. (READ: Russia launches air attacks on Kyiv, Ukrainian regions)

“Strong explosions were heard on in the left bank of the capital,” Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, referring to the left bank of the river Dnipro.

“Preliminary, air defence was working against ballistic (missiles).” – Rappler.com

Ukraine