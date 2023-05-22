Russia launches air attack on Ukraine’s Dnipro, 8 hurt – governor

Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk region/Handout via Reuters

DNIPRO ATTACKED. Rescuers walk along of destroyed vehicles at a compound of a fire depot of the State Emergency Service heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine on May 22, 2023.

At least eight people were wounded and scores of buildings were damaged in a Russian air attack overnight on the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine said on Monday, May 22, adding that air defense systems destroyed 20 drones and four cruise missiles.

With a Ukrainian counteroffensive looming, Russia has intensified its missile and drone strikes this month after a lull of nearly two months. Waves of attacks now come several times a week, the heaviest of the war.

“The Russian invaders attacked military and infrastructure facilities of the eastern outpost of Ukraine – the city of Dnipro,” Ukraine’s air force said on the Telegram messaging service.

“The attack was carried out by 16 different types of missiles and 20 Shahed-136/131 strike drones,” the air force said, adding that air defenses brought down 20 Russian drones and four cruise missiles.

At least one man was wounded in the attack on Dnipro city and seven people were injured on an attack on Synelnykivskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the governor, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram.

Scores of buildings, including private homes, apartment blocks and administrative infrastructure were damaged or destroyed, he said.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports. – Rappler.com