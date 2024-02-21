Russia’s top general visits troops in Ukraine to discuss next steps

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DESTRUCTION. A firefighter stands at the site of a Russian missile strike that hit a water purifying station amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, February 20, 2024.

President Vladimir Putin has said that Russian troops would push further into Ukraine to build on their success on the battlefield after the fall of the town of Avdiivka

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – Russia’s top general, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, visited troops fighting in the war in Ukraine to discuss the next steps after the taking the town of Avdiivka, state media reported on Wednesday, February 21.

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, February 20, Russian troops would push further into Ukraine to build on their success on the battlefield after the fall of the town of Avdiivka where he said Ukrainian troops had been forced to flee in chaos.

Gerasimov was shown awarding medals to Russian troops involved in taking Avdiivka and he was given a report by the commander in charge of the Russian assault on Avdiivka, Colonel-General Andrei Mordvichev, state media said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNN that Avdiivka would not have fallen had Kyiv received weapons held up by the US Congress’ failure to approve a large aid package.

After the failure of Ukraine to pierce Russian front lines in the east and south last year, Moscow has been trying to grind down Ukrainian forces just as Kyiv ponders a major new mobilization. – Rappler.com