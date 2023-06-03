Zelenskiy says Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

CONFLICT. File photo shows Ukrainian servicemen prepare a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system to fire towards the positions of Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the frontline town ofu00a0Bakhmut, Ukraine on May 19, 2023.

A long spell of dry weather in some parts of Ukraine has driven anticipation that the counteroffensive might be imminent

KYIV, Ukraine – Ukraine is ready to launch its long-awaited counteroffensive to recapture Russian-occupied territory, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview published on Saturday, June 3.

“We strongly believe that we will succeed,” Zelenskiy told the Wall Street Journal.

“I don’t know how long it will take. To be honest, it can go a variety of ways, completely different. But we are going to do it, and we are ready.”

Kyiv hopes a counteroffensive to reclaim territory will change the dynamics of the war that has raged since Russia invaded its smaller neighbor 15 months ago.

Zelenskiy said last month Ukraine needed to wait for more Western armored vehicles arrived before launching the counteroffensive. He has been on a diplomatic push to maintain Western support, seeking more military aid and weapons, which is key for Ukraine to succeed in its plans.

Russia holds swaths of Ukrainian territory in the east, south, and southeast.

A long spell of dry weather in some parts of Ukraine has driven anticipation that the counteroffensive might be imminent. Over the past several weeks, Ukraine has increased its strikes on Russian ammunition depots and logistical routes.

On Saturday, Ukraine’s military said in a daily report that Mariinka in the Donetsk region in the east was the focus of fighting. Ukrainian forces repelled all 14 Russian troops’ attacks there, the report said. – Rappler.com