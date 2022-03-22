Russian court finds Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny guilty of fraud

ALEXEI NAVALNY. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, accused of fraud and contempt of court, his lawyers Olga Mikhailova and Vadim Kobzev are seen on a screen via a video link during a court hearing at the IK-2 corrective penal colony in the town of Pokrov in Vladimir Region, Russia on March 22, 2022.

Russian prosecutors are seeking to move Alexei Navalny to a maximum security penal colony for 13 years on charges of fraud and contempt of court

A Russian court has found jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny guilty of large-scale fraud, the court said on Tuesday, March 22.

Navalny is already serving a two-and-a-half year sentence at a prison camp east of Moscow for parole violations related to charges he says were trumped up to thwart his political ambitions. – Rappler.com