Russian court finds Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny guilty of fraud

Russian prosecutors are seeking to move Alexei Navalny to a maximum security penal colony for 13 years on charges of fraud and contempt of court
A Russian court has found jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny guilty of large-scale fraud, the court said on Tuesday, March 22.
Russian prosecutors are seeking to move Navalny to a maximum security penal colony for 13 years on charges of fraud and contempt of court.
Navalny is already serving a two-and-a-half year sentence at a prison camp east of Moscow for parole violations related to charges he says were trumped up to thwart his political ambitions. – Rappler.com