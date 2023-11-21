Russian strikes kill 2, wound 6 in east Ukraine – officials

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

IN SELYDOVE. Local resident removes the broken glass from his window damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Selydove, Donetsk region, Ukraine on November 15, 2023.

Missiles hit a hospital in the Donetsk town of Selydove and a coal mine, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko says

KYIV, Ukraine – Two people were killed and six were wounded in overnight Russian missile attacks and shelling in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday, November 21.

Missiles hit a hospital in the Donetsk town of Selydove and a coal mine, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging service.

“Two buildings of the hospital were damaged, six civilians were injured. There may be victims under the rubble, search operations continue,” Klymenko said.

One worker was killed in the attack on the coal mine, he said.

“Four buildings, 19 vehicles and a power line were damaged. 39 miners were trapped underground. As of now, all miners have been brought to the surface,” he said.

Invading Russian forces have occupied much of Donetsk and Russia has said it intends to take over the whole region.

In Kharkiv, one person was killed in Russian shelling, the region’s governor, Oleh Synehubov, said.

Reuters was not able to verify the reports. – Rappler.com