[WATCH] Europe To The Max: The feeling of speed

Bobsleds shoot down St. Moritz's natural-ice track at speeds up to 140 kilometers per hour

The Olympia Bob Run in Switzerland is the world’s only natural-ice track.

It lies at an altitude of around 1,850 meters in the Engadine at the southeast tip of the Swiss Alps – near St. Moritz.

The Bob Run was built in 1904 and is the oldest one in the world. Since then, it has been rebuilt every winter in the same spot. The course is the same but the track itself is never identical. The bobsled zooms reaches speeds up to 140 kilometers per hour.

In the curves, you are subjected to up to five times your own body weight. Should you consider this for your bucket list, brace yourself! – Rappler.com