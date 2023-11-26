COP28: UN Climate Change Conference agenda, latest updates

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Rappler is covering this year’s United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference or COP28, happening from November 30 to December 12, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The annual climate talks will feature the first-ever Global Stocktake, a process for countries and other stakeholders to evaluate where they’re collectively making progress toward meeting the goals of the historic Paris Agreement.
As early as October, COP28 president Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber said firms across the oil and gas sector and heavy industries have agreed to commit to curb emissions at the summit – even as a recent UN report said global fossil fuel production in 2030 is set to be more than double the levels deemed consistent with meeting climate goals.
Other reports published ahead of this year’s COP paint a bleak picture: one report said the gap in climate adaptation funding is 50% higher than estimated, while another said the world is on track to cross the 1.5ºC warming threshold this decade.
In early November, climate negotiators produced recommendations for the loss and damage fund that will be subject to governments for approval at COP28. Among the recommendations is to make the World Bank host of the fund – a move met with reservations from a UN special rapporteur and developing nations.
For the Philippines, COP28 comes weeks after the country commemorated the 10th anniversary of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan), one of the most powerful typhoons in history to make landfall, with local environmental groups calling on the government to create policies demanding accountability from fossil fuel companies for the costs of climate change.
Bookmark and refresh this page for real-time news, photos, videos, and context and analyses on COP28.
LATEST UPDATES
Filipino faith leaders to rich countries: ‘Scale up’ action vs climate change
Faith leaders from various traditions gathered ahead of a major climate summit in Dubai to highlight faith’s “tremendous” and “untapped” potential in accelerating climate action.
“People of faith have a most important, crucial role in combating the environmental crisis that we’re facing, and together we can do this,” said Archbishop Charles Brown, papal nuncio to the Philippines, at an interfaith dialogue held on Thursday, November 23.
Read more here.
Delivering on loss and damage fund ‘litmus test’ for COP28
Climate experts said the success of COP28 would rest on its ability to get the finance flowing to vulnerable countries.
On Thursday, November 16, partner experts from the Allied for Climate Transformation By 2025 (ACT2025) consortium voiced some of the climate-vulnerable countries’ expectations for COP28, including a “scaling up” of climate finance that is “embedded into the most important negotiation items,” among them loss and damage.
Read more here.
PH, poor countries stand to lose if World Bank hosts climate loss and damage fund – expert
United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur Ian Fry has expressed “grave reservations” on the recommendation to make the World Bank the host of the climate loss and damage fund that was decades in the making.
Poor and vulnerable countries like the Philippines may be unlikely to receive proper compensation for climate disasters, Fry, the UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate change, said in a press conference on Wednesday, November 15,
“I have grave reservations about the World Bank being an administrator of a loss and damage fund for a variety of reasons because the bank is dominated by developed countries in their board,” Fry said.
Read more here.