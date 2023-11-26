COP28: UN Climate Change Conference agenda, latest updates

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Rappler is covering this year’s United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference or COP28, happening from November 30 to December 12, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The annual climate talks will feature the first-ever Global Stocktake, a process for countries and other stakeholders to evaluate where they’re collectively making progress toward meeting the goals of the historic Paris Agreement.

As early as October, COP28 president Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber said firms across the oil and gas sector and heavy industries have agreed to commit to curb emissions at the summit – even as a recent UN report said global fossil fuel production in 2030 is set to be more than double the levels deemed consistent with meeting climate goals.

Other reports published ahead of this year’s COP paint a bleak picture: one report said the gap in climate adaptation funding is 50% higher than estimated, while another said the world is on track to cross the 1.5ºC warming threshold this decade.

In early November, climate negotiators produced recommendations for the loss and damage fund that will be subject to governments for approval at COP28. Among the recommendations is to make the World Bank host of the fund – a move met with reservations from a UN special rapporteur and developing nations.

For the Philippines, COP28 comes weeks after the country commemorated the 10th anniversary of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan), one of the most powerful typhoons in history to make landfall, with local environmental groups calling on the government to create policies demanding accountability from fossil fuel companies for the costs of climate change.

LATEST UPDATES