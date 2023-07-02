FULL TEXT: Pope Francis’ marching orders for his new doctrine chief Victor Fernandez

'We need a way of thinking which can convincingly present a God who loves, who forgives, who saves, who liberates,' Pope Francis tells Archbishop Victor Manuel Fernandez, new prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith

In what Vatican watchers described as an “earthquake” in church bureaucracy, Pope Francis appointed one of his closest associates in his native Argentina, Archbishop Victor Manuel Fernandez, as the new prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF).

The Pope wrote Fernandez a letter dated Saturday, July 1, in which he instructed the Argentine archbishop to introduce reforms into the powerful Vatican office in charge of theology. He acknowledged that the DDF, the modern-day version of the Holy Office that presided over the Inquisition, “in other times came to use immoral methods.”

Here is the full text of the Pope’s letter to the Vatican’s new doctrinal chief, as posted on the Vatican website.

To His Most Reverend Excellency

Archbishop Víctor Manuel Fernández

Vatican City, 1 July 2023

Dear Brother,

As the new prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, I entrust to you a task that I consider very valuable. Its central purpose is to guard the teaching that flows from the faith in order to ” to give reasons for our hope, but not as an enemy who critiques and condemns.” 1

The Dicastery over which you will preside in other times came to use immoral methods. Those were times when, rather than promoting theological knowledge, possible doctrinal errors were pursued. What I expect from you is certainly something very different.

You have served as dean of the Faculty of Theology of Buenos Aires, president of the Argentinean Society of Theology and president of the Faith and Culture Commission of the Argentinean Episcopate, in all cases voted by your peers, who have thus valued your theological charisma. As rector of the Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina you encouraged a healthy integration of knowledge. On the other hand, you were parish priest of “Santa Teresita” and until now archbishop of La Plata, where you knew how to bring theological knowledge into dialogue with the life of the holy People of God.

Given that for disciplinary matters – especially related to the abuse of minors – a specific Section has recently been created with very competent professionals, I ask you as prefect to dedicate your personal commitment more directly to the main purpose of the Dicastery which is “keeping the faith.” 2

In order not to limit the significance of this task, it should be added that it is a matter of “increasing the understanding and transmission of the faith in the service of evangelization, so that its light may be a criterion for understanding the meaning of existence, especially in the face of the questions posed by the progress of the sciences and the development of society.” 3 These issues, incorporated in a renewed proclamation of the Gospel message, “become tools of evangelization” 4 because they allow us to enter into conversation with “our present situation, which is in many ways unprecedented in the history of humanity.” 5

Moreover, you know that the Church “needs to grow in her interpretation of the revealed word and in her understanding of truth” 6 without this implying the imposition of a single way of expressing it. For “Differing currents of thought in philosophy, theology and pastoral practice, if open to being reconciled by the Spirit in respect and love, can enable the Church to grow.” 7 This harmonious growth will preserve Christian doctrine more effectively than any control mechanism.

It is good that your task expresses that the Church “encourages the charism of theologians and their scholarly efforts” as long as they are not “content with a desk-bound theology,” 8 with a “a cold and harsh logic that seeks to dominate everything.” 9 It will always be true that reality is superior to the idea. In this sense, we need theology to be attentive to a fundamental criterion: to consider that “all theological notions that ultimately call into question the very omnipotence of God, and his mercy in particular, are inadequate.” 10 We need a way of thinking which can convincingly present a God who loves, who forgives, who saves, who liberates, who promotes people and calls them to fraternal service.

This happens if “the message has to concentrate on the essentials, on what is most beautiful, most grand, most appealing and at the same time most necessary.” 11 You are well aware that there is a harmonious order among the truths of our message, and the greatest danger occurs when secondary issues end up overshadowing the central ones.

In the horizon of this richness, your task also implies a special care to verify that the documents of your own Dicastery and of the others have an adequate theological support, are coherent with the rich humus of the perennial teaching of the Church and at the same time take into account the recent Magisterium.

May the Blessed Virgin protect and watch over you in this new mission. Please do not cease to pray for me.

Fraternally,

FRANCIS

– Rappler.com