NEW YEAR. People wear 2022 glasses ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square, New York City, on December 31.

The New Year brings hope to different parts of the globe. Travel the world through these photos.

Amid the threat of the Omicron coronavirus variant, people across the globe welcomed the New Year in modified celebrations. Some countries banned fireworks or had to cancel events altogether.

Travel the world, virtually, through the images we curated below.

Happy New Year!

A child wears angel wings while families celebrate New Year’s Eve on the Yarra River waterfront in Melbourne, Australia, December 31. Loren Elliott/Reuters

A staff takes a picture of 6,500 candle lights as he prepares for a ceremony to wish for overcoming the pandemic and good luck in the upcoming New Year at Hasedera Buddhist temple in Kamakura, Tokyo, Japan on December 31. Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

A man crosses the main road that is closed to control the crowd near the Bundaran Hotel Indonesia roundabout in Jakarta on December 31, where people usually celebrate on New Year’s Eve. Willy Kurniawan/Reuters

Quezon City welcomes 2022 with a spectacular 15-minute fireworks display even as most places in the Philippines limit the use of firecrackers and pyrotechnics during the New Year’s celebration. Angie de Silva/Rappler

People in colorful headbands gather to celebrate the arrival of the New Year near the Bund in Shanghai, China on December 31. Aly Song/Reuters

Fireworks explode over the Chao Phraya River during the New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand on January 1. Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters

People stroll at Taksim Square during New Year’s Eve celebrations in central Istanbul, Turkey on December 31. Dilara Senkaya/Reuters

People celebrate New Year’s Eve at Zagreb’s main square in Croatia on January 1. Antonio Bronic/Reuters

People gather on street Unter den Linden close to the Brandenburg gate during the New Year’s celebrations in Berlin, Germany, December 31. Annegret Hilse/Reuters

People attend New Year celebrations on the Champs-Elysees avenue as the traditional light show and fireworks have been canceled due to the spread of COVID-19, in Paris, France, December 31. Christian Hartmann/Reuters

People take part in the Spanish tradition of eating 12 grapes at midnight as they gather at the España square during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Ronda, Spain on January 1. Jon Nazca/Reuters

A light display to mark the New Year is seen over St Paul’s Cathedral and the Millenium Bridge in London on January 1. Toby Melville/Reuters

Fireworks are seen after celebrations in Edinburgh, Scotland were canceled on December 31. Russell Cheyne/Reuters

New Year’s Eve celebrations begin in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, on December 31. Dieu-Nalio Chery/Reuters

