LOOK: Valentine’s Day the world over

LOVE NOT WAR. Women with Valentine's Day balloons walk along a street in central Kyiv, Ukraine.

It's not a holiday, but many the world over celebrated the first Valentine's Day since the pandemic lockdown restricted social gatherings

A song of the late composer Burt Bacharach goes: “What the world needs now is love, sweet love; No, not just for some, but for everyone.”

And this could very well be among the anthems of Valentine’s Day 2023, the first time this event is celebrated since the worldwide pandemic lockdowns paralyzed social gatherings.

Take a look at how different countries observed Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14.

Philippines

For a brief moment, Persons Deprived of Liberty at the Mandaluyong City Jail hug, talk and offer flowers to catch up with their visiting loved ones. Jire Carreon/Rappler

Teachers of the Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City receive an assortment of gifts and flowers from their students at the start of classses. Jire Carreon/Rappler

Cops from the Manila Police District give flowers to passenger of the LRT-1. Rappler

Thailand

LBGTQ+ couple Chantip Sirihirunchai and Phisit Sirihirunchai kiss after attending same-sex marriage registration in Bangkok, Thailand on Valentine’s Day, as they are given a certificate recognizing their relationships in a country where same sex marriage is still illegal. Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Couples ride on elephants during a Valentine’s Day celebration at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province. Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

China

A woman poses for pictures in front of giant rose installations in Beijing,. Tingshu Wang/Reuters

A newly wed couple pose for pictures on Valentine’s Day at a marriage registration office in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. China Daily/Reuters

Singapore

Tan Chee Hwa waits as his wife Yong Mok Lan gets her make up done before a ceremony to renew their marriage vows on Valentine’s Day. Edgar Su/Reuters

Cambodia

A bouquet made of Cambodian riel is seen for Valentine’s Day in Phnom Penh. Cindy Liu/Reuters

United States

Valentine’s Day decorations can be seen on the North Lawn of the White House in Washington. Leah Millis/Reuters

A couple in matching heart themed sweaters walk hand in hand through Times Square on Valentine’s Day in New York City, New York, U.S., February 14, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar

United Kingdom

An artwork depicting violence against women painted by street artist Banksy for the occasion of Valentines Day, is seen on a wall in Margate, Kent, Britain. Valentine’s day mascara @banksy/Reuters

France

Pamela Siracusa and Antonino Palerma, a couple from Sicily, kiss in front of the “Wall of Love” in the Jehan Rictus garden square, two days before Valentine’s Day, in Paris, France, February 12, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Taiwan

People buy flowers at a booth on Valentine’s Day in Taipei, Taiwan February 14, 2023. REUTERS/I-Hwa Cheng

Hong Kong

A couple sits by Victoria Harbour at night on Valentine’s Day in Hong Kong, China February 14, 2023. REUTERS/Lam Yik

–Rappler.com