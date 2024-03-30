Global Affairs
Global Affairs
Pope Francis

Pope Francis to take part in Easter Vigil, Vatican says

Reuters

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Pope Francis to take part in Easter Vigil, Vatican says

HOLY FATHER. Pope Francis holds a weekly general audience at the Vatican, January 10, 2024. Vatican Media/Handout via Reuters

REUTERS

Pope Francis, 87, needs a wheelchair or a cane to move around, and has recently limited his public speaking while struggling with bronchitis and the flu

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis is scheduled to take part in an Easter Vigil service on Saturday, March 30, as planned following his last-minute cancellation from the Good Friday procession at Rome’s Colosseum, the Vatican said.

A Vatican statement listed the evening service in Saint Peter’s Basilica as the pope’s only public engagement for the day.

On Friday, the Vatican said Francis’ participation at the “Via Crucis” (Way of the Cross) procession had been cancelled “to preserve his health” ahead of more Easter week events.

Francis, who is 87, needs a wheelchair or a cane to move around, and has recently limited his public speaking while struggling with bronchitis and the flu.

Easter falls on Sunday and is the most important date in the Church’s liturgical calendar, celebrating the day Christians believe Jesus rose from the dead.

During the day, Francis is due to celebrate Mass and deliver his twice-yearly “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and world) message and blessings from the central balcony of Saint Peter’s. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!

Vatican City