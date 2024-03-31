LIVESTREAM: Pope Francis’ Easter Sunday Mass and ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing 2024

LIVE

Pope Francis leads a Mass at Saint Peter's Square in the Vatican, followed by his traditional 'Urbi et Orbi' blessing at 4 pm (Manila time) on Easter Sunday, March 31

Bookmark and refresh this page to watch the Easter Sunday Mass and “Urbi et Orbi” blessing by Pope Francis at 4 pm (Manila time) on Sunday, March 31.

MANILA, Philippines – Pope Francis is set to lead a Mass on Easter Sunday, March 31, celebrating the resurrection of Christ after a weeklong remembrance of his passion and death.

The leader of the world’s 1.36 billion Catholics is scheduled to preside over this Easter Sunday Mass at Saint Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

The Mass is followed by the Pope’s traditional “Urbi et Orbi” (“To the City and the World”) speech and blessing.

During his “Urbi et Orbi,” the Pope tackles pressing issues across the globe as he addresses not only Catholics but the whole world. He also grants a blessing that carries a plenary indulgence – remission of punishment for sins that had already been forgiven – provided that the Catholic who seeks this blessing goes to confession, receive communion, and prays for the intentions of the Pope.

Watch the Easter Sunday Mass and “Urbi et Orbi” blessing by Pope Francis by clicking the YouTube link on the topmost portion of this page. – Rappler.com