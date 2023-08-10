Ecuadorean presidential candidate Villavicencio killed at campaign event

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

(1st UPDATE) A suspect in the killing of Fernando Villavicencio died from injuries sustained during a shootout, says the attorney general's office

QUITO, Ecuador – Ecuadorean presidential candidate and former lawmaker Fernando Villavicencio was killed on Wednesday, August 10, President Guillermo Lasso said, vowing the murder will not go unpunished.

Local media had earlier reported Villavicencio, a former lawmaker had been shot at a campaign event in Quito.

“For his memory and his fight, I assure you that this crime will not remain unpunished,” Lasso said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “Organized crime have gone very far, but all the weight of the law will fall on them.”

Lasso said he would host top security officials at an urgent meeting.

Videos on social media purportedly from the campaign event showed people taking cover and screaming as gunfire sounded.

Suspect shot dead

A suspect in the killing of Villavicencio died from injuries sustained during a shootout, the attorney general’s office said on Wednesday on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“A suspect, who was injured during the shootout with security personnel, was apprehended and moved, badly injured, to the (attorney general’s) unit in Quito. An ambulance from the fire department confirmed his death, the police are proceeding with collection of the cadaver,” the attorney general’s office said.

Villavicencio’s party Movimiento Construye said on X that armed men attacked its Quito offices.

Ecuador’s police and Interior Ministry did not respond to repeated requests for comment about the details of the killing.

According to opinion polls, Villavicencio’s support was at 7.5%, ranking him fifth out of eight presidential candidates for the August 20 vote.

Former union leader, journalist

Villavicencio, from the Andean province of Chimborazo, was a former union member at state oil company Petroecuador and later a journalist who denounced alleged millions in oil contract losses.

He had on Tuesday, August 8, made a report to the attorney general’s office about an oil business, but no further details of his report were made public.

Villavicencio was an outspoken critic of former president Rafael Correa and was sentenced to 18 months in prison for defamation over statements made against the former president.

He fled to Indigenous territory within Ecuador and later was given asylum in Peru.

As a legislator, Villavicencio was criticized by opposition politicians for obstructing an impeachment process this year against Lasso, which lead the latter to call the early elections.

“Today more than ever, the need to act with a strong hand against crime is reiterated. May God have him in his glory,” fellow presidential hopeful Jan Topic said in a post on X. – Rappler.com