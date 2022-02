The earthquake strikes at a depth of 96km, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.

An magnitude 6 earthquake struck Guatemala on Wednesday, February 16, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 96 km (60 miles), EMSC said.

#Earthquake (#sismo) confirmed by seismic data.⚠Preliminary info: M6.0 || 27 km SW of Pueblo Nuevo Tiquisate (#Guatemala) || 7 min ago (local time 01:12:23). Follow the thread for the updates👇 pic.twitter.com/9PMnkr1aUq — EMSC (@LastQuake) February 16, 2022

– Rappler.com