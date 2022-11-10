Egypt prosecutor gives permission to visit activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah in jail – lawyer

FILE PHOTO: Activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah stands behind bars before his verdict is announced at a court in Cairo, February 23, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced prominent activist Abd el-Fattah to five years in jail on Monday for violating a law that seeks to curtail demonstrations - legislation branded repressive by rights groups.The court erupted into chants of "Down, down with military rule!" after the verdict was read out. A total of 25 defendants - including Abd el-Fattah - had been sentenced to 15 years each in absentia for violating the law and before a retrial. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih (EGYPT - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)/File Photo

DUBAI, UAE – A member of the defense team of Egyptian-British hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah tweeted on Thursday that he had been granted permission by Egypt’s state prosecutor to visit him in prison.

Khaled Ali, a member of the defense team, said he was on his way to the prison where Abd el-Fattah is held, after securing permission.

Abd el-Fattah, who has been on hunger strike since April 2, had said he would stop drinking water on Sunday to coincide with the opening of the COP27 climate change talks that Egypt is hosting in Sharm el-Sheikh. – Rappler.com