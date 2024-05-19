Helicopter in group carrying Iran’s President Raisi makes rough landing, says minister

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESIDENT. File photo shows Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi in a news conference in Tehran, Iran in August 2022.

The semi-official Fars news agency called on Iranians to pray for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi following the reports

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – One of the helicopters in a group carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made a rough landing and rescue teams are on the way to the site of the incident, Iran’s interior minister said on Sunday, May 19.

The Iranian official news agency IRNA said the helicopter involved in the incident had been carrying Raisi as well as Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and local officials.

Interior Minister Ahmed Vahidi told state TV that authorities were awaiting further details. – Rappler.com