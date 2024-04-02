Daytime fire kills 29 at Istanbul nightclub

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TRAGEDY. Police officers stand guard in front of a building where a fire broke out during daytime renovation work at a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey April 2, 2024.

The city government in Istanbul says six people have been detained over the blaze as part of an ongoing investigation

ISTANBUL, Turkey – At least 29 people were killed when a fire engulfed the Masquerade nightclub in central Istanbul during daytime renovation work, Turkish authorities said on Tuesday, April 2.

Firefighters doused the charred and smoking entrance to the club as paramedics rushed victims into ambulances. The club, closed for month-long renovation, occupies two basement floors beneath a 16-story residential building.

Six people were detained over the blaze as part of an ongoing investigation, the city governor’s office said.

Footage showed white and black smoke billowing from the basement floors and flames rising to the third floor of the building. Corridors leading to the club’s entrance were completely charred.

Masquerade can host up to 4,000 people with DJ performances and stage shows several times a week, its website says. – Rappler.com