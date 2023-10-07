TIMELINE: Conflict between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ATTACK. People react on the road, in the aftermath of rocket barrages that were launched from Gaza, in Ashkelon, Israel October 7, 2023.

Israel says it is on a war footing against Hamas targets in Gaza, with Israeli media reporting gun battles between bands of Palestinian fighters and security forces in southern Israel

The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas launched its biggest assault on Israel in years early on Saturday, October 7, firing a barrage of rockets from Gaza and sending fighters across the border.

Israel said it was on a war footing and began its own strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza, with Israeli media reporting gun battles between bands of Palestinian fighters and security forces in southern Israel.

The following timeline, which begins with Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, details the major flare-ups in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian groups in the crowded coastal enclave, which is home to 2.3 million people.