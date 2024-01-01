Hello 2024! New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STREET REVELRY. Children play during New Year's Eve celebrations at a street in Mandaluyong on December 31, 2023.

From Sydney to Rio de Janeiro, here are some of the images welcoming 2024

MANILA, Philippines – Fireworks illuminated the night skies across the globe as millions of revelers gather near their city’s popular landmarks to bid 2023 goodbye.

From Sydney to Rio de Janeiro, here are some of the images welcoming 2024:

AUSTRALIA. Fireworks illuminate the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney on January 1, 2024. Dan Himbrechts/AAP Image/Reuters

INDONESIA. People gather to watch the fireworks display at the Lagoon Beach during New Year’s eve celebration in Jakarta on January 1, 2024. Muhammad Adimaja/Antara Foto/Reuters

JAPAN. People carry an illuminated ‘Mikoshi’ or portable shrine during the countdown event to welcome the New Year in Yokosuka, Tokyo on January 1, 2024. Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

SOUTH KOREA. Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and other participants hit a huge bell to welcome the New Year during a countdown event after the midnight at the Bosingak pavilion in Seoul on January 1, 2024. Jung Yeon-Je/Pool/Reuters

TAIWAN. People watch the fireworks at Taipei 101 Tower to celebrate the New Year on January 1, 2024. Ann Wang/Reuters

HONG KONG. Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the New Year on January 1, 2024. Tyrone Siu/Reuters

CHINA. Artists and city officials gather on stage during the New Year’s Eve celebration at the Shougang Park in Beijing on January 1, 2024. Tingshu Wang/Reuters

PHILIPPINES. Fireworks light the night sky as the Quezon City local government welcome the New Year at the Quezon Memorial Circle on January 1, 2024. Jire Carreon/Rappler

SINGAPORE. Fireworks explode over the Marina Bay during the New Year celebrations on January 1, 2024. Edgar Su/Reuters

THAILAND. Fireworks explode over the Grand Palace during the New Year celebrations, in Bangkok on January 1, 2024. Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

MALAYSIA. Revelers gather to welcome the New Year at an avenue in Kuala Lumpur on January 1, 2024. Hasnoor Hussain/Reuters

IRAN. A light show illuminates city structures during the New Year celebration in Baghdad on January 1, 2024. Ahmed Saad/Reuters

UAE. Lights are projected from the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, during the New Year’s celebrations in Dubai on December 31, 2023. Amr Alfiky/Reuters

GREECE. People take pictures and admire the fireworks exploding over the Acropolis during New Year’s Day celebrations, in Athens on January 1, 2024. Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters

SERBIA. Fireworks explode over the Belgrade Waterfront project during the New Year celebrations in Belgrade on January 1, 2024. Djordje Kojadinovic/Reuters

RUSSIA. People wait to take part in the New Year’s Eve celebrations at the Palace Square in Saint Petersburg on January 1, 2024. Anastasia Barashkova/Reuters

UKrAINE. A couple kisses next to a Christmas tree during the celebration of New Year’s Eve, at the Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv on December 31, 2023. Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

GERMANY. Fireworks illuminate Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg Gate, during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Berlin on January 1, 2024. Annegret Hilse/Reuters

FRANCE. Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Arc de Triomphe during the New Year’s celebrations on Champs Elysees avenue in Paris on January 1, 2024. Benoit Tessier/Reuters

UNITED KINGDOM. Fireworks looms over the London Eye during the New Year celebrations in London on January 1, 2024. Hollie Adams/Reuters

UNITED STATES. Revelers use their mobile phones while waiting for midnight as they gather at Times Square for the New Year’s Eve celebrations, in New York City on December 31, 2023. Andrew Kelly/Reuters

BRAZIL. A woman gestures at Copacabana beach to celebrate New Year, in Rio de Janeiro on December 31, 2023. Tita Barros/Reuters

– Rappler.com