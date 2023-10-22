Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Nepal

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The epicenter of the earthquake is at Dhading, about 55 kilometers west of Kathmandu

An magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Nepal on Sunday, October 22, the National Seismological Center of Nepal said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at Dhading, about 55 kilometers (35 miles) west of Kathmandu, it said.

“We felt very strong tremors. Some residents rushed out of their homes. There is no report of any injuries so far”, Badrinath Gaire, the most senior bureaucrat of Dhading district, told Reuters.

The quake was at a depth of 13 kilometers (8.1 miles), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. – Rappler.com