Pakistan finalizes plan to extradite illegal immigrants as November 1 deadline nears

REGISTRATION. Afghan women who are living in Pakistan wait to get registered during a proof of registration drive at United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office in Peshawar, Pakistan September 30, 2021.

Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti says Pakistan is determined to remove all illegal immigrants, calling it a 'challenging task'

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – Pakistan has finalized a plan to extradite all illegal immigrants, including hundreds of thousands of Afghan nationals, as the November 1 deadline approaches, the caretaker interior minister said on Thursday, October 26.

“It is a challenging task,” interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti told a news conference in Islamabad, adding Pakistan was determined to remove all illegal immigrants.

The illegal immigrants, many of whom have lived in Pakistan for years, will be processed at temporary centers being set up by the government, while those leaving voluntarily will be helped to leave Pakistan.

Islamabad announced the removal of the illegal immigrants in October, saying they would not be allowed to stay after November 1. – Rappler.com