What’s in the 3-phase ceasefire deal Hamas backs, but Israel does not?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DESTRUCTION. Palestinians walk past the ruins of houses destroyed during Israel's military offensive, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, March 20, 2024.

An Israeli official says the deal was not acceptable to Israel because terms had been 'softened'

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas said on Monday, May 6, it had agreed to a three-phased deal for a ceasefire and hostages-for-prisoners swap, although an Israeli official said the deal was not acceptable to Israel because terms had been “softened.”

The United States, which alongside Qatar and Egypt has played a mediation role in the talks, said it was studying the Hamas response and would discuss it with Middle East allies.

Based on details announced so far by Hamas officials and an official briefed on the talks, the deal that the Palestinian group said it had agreed to included the following:

Phase one

42-day ceasefire period

Hamas releases 33 Israeli hostages in return for Israel releasing Palestinians from Israeli jails

Israel partially withdraws troops from Gaza and allows free movement of Palestinians from south to north Gaza.

Phase two

Another 42-day period that features an agreement to restore a “sustainable calm” to Gaza, language that an official briefed on the talks said Hamas and Israel had agreed in order to take discussion of a “permanent ceasefire” off the table

The complete withdrawal of most Israeli troops from Gaza

Hamas releases Israeli reservists and some soldiers in return for Israel releasing Palestinians from jail.

Phase three