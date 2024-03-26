US & Canada
Part of Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapses after report of ship impact

Reuters

KEY BRIDGE. An image of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. Taken June 16, 2015 in Fort Armistead Park.

User Patorjk via Wikimedia Commons

The extent of the damage to the bridge was not immediately clear, the New York Times says, while Fox Baltimore says the bridge had collapsed into the Patapsco River

The Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, has partially collapsed and workers may be in the river, police said on Tuesday, March 26, after media reports that a cargo ship had hit the bridge.

The extent of the damage to the 3 kilometer (1.6 mile) bridge was not immediately clear, the New York Times said, while Fox Baltimore said the bridge had collapsed into the Patapsco River.

“All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured,” Maryland Transportation Authority said in a post on X.

The police said they were notified of the incident at 1:35 am ET (5:35 GMT; 1:35 pm Philippine time) on Tuesday.

Baltimore’s fire department did not respond to a request for comment.

Videos on social media showed a major portion of the bridge collapsing into the water. Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. – Rappler.com

