Part of Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapses after report of ship impact

KEY BRIDGE. An image of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. Taken June 16, 2015 in Fort Armistead Park.

The Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, has partially collapsed and workers may be in the river, police said on Tuesday, March 26, after media reports that a cargo ship had hit the bridge.

The extent of the damage to the 3 kilometer (1.6 mile) bridge was not immediately clear, the New York Times said, while Fox Baltimore said the bridge had collapsed into the Patapsco River.

“All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured,” Maryland Transportation Authority said in a post on X.

All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured. #MDTraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) March 26, 2024

MAJOR BALTIMORE TRAFFIC ALERT: AVOID I-695 southeast corridor. I-695 Key Bridge collapse due to ship strike. Active scene. Use I-95 or I-895. #baltraffic #mdtraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) March 26, 2024

The police said they were notified of the incident at 1:35 am ET (5:35 GMT; 1:35 pm Philippine time) on Tuesday.

Baltimore’s fire department did not respond to a request for comment.

Videos on social media showed a major portion of the bridge collapsing into the water. Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. – Rappler.com