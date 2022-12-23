READ: US House panel’s final report on January 6 Capitol attack

CAPITOL RIOT. Trump supporters protest in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington on January 6, 2021.

The report says that US former president Donald Trump should face criminal charges for inciting the riot

MANILA, Philippines – The United States House of Representatives select committee released on Thursday, December 22, its final report on its probe into the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.

The report said that US former president Donald Trump should face criminal charges for inciting the riot. The House panel specifically asked the federal prosecutors to charge Trump with four crimes, which include obstruction and insurrection.

Weeks after the 2020 US presidential elections, where US President Joe Biden defeated Trump, the former president gave a speech to his supporters near the White House in the morning of January 6, 2021. There, Trump also hit his vice president, Mike Pence, for not siding with their plan to reject the ballots for Biden.

Trump waited hours before making a public statement, while thousands of his supporters attacked the Capitol, assaulted the police, and threatened to hang Pence. At that moment, Pence and US lawmakers were certifying the results of the 2020 elections.

Read the full report below:

– Rappler.com