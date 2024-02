1 dead, 21 hurt in shooting near end of Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

KANSAS CITY SHOOTING. Police respond after shots were fired after the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII.

Stacey Graves, Kansas City Police Department chief, says an investigation into the motive of the shooting was underway, adding three people have been detained and are under investigation for the incident

One person was killed and at least 21 others were injured on Wednesday, February 14, when gunshots were fired at the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade and celebration.

Stacey Graves, police chief of the Kansas City (Mo.) Police Department, said during a news conference that 22 people suffered gunshot wounds. Seven have life-threatening injuries.

Graves said an investigation into the motive of the shooting was underway. She said three people have been detained and are under investigation for Wednesday’s incident.

“Officers … immediately rendered life-saving aid to those victims,” Graves said. “We know one of the victims (was) deceased.”

The reported shooting occurred near a parking garage west of Union Station, where a large crowd had gathered as players and team personnel took the stage to celebrate with fans mostly clad in Chiefs red.

Videos posted to X, formerly Twitter, show Chiefs fans running away from Union Station after the ceremony had ended.

“Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims,” the Kansas City police department posted to X. “Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through.”

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas said he was very upset over the shooting.

“This is absolutely a tragedy, the likes that we never would have expected in Kansas City,” Lucas said.

Lucas said the Chiefs players, coaches and staff all made it safely out of the area.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to social media to say, “Praying for Kansas City…”

Graves expressed her anger on multiple occasions during the news conference.

“I’m angry at what happened today,” Graves said. “The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment.”

The Chiefs were celebrating their 25-22 Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Las Vegas. It was the team’s second consecutive championship and third in five seasons. The Chiefs have appeared in four of the past five Super Bowls.

The team put out a statement expressing remorse over the events of the day.

“We are truly saddened by the senseless acts of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the statement read. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City.

“We are in close communication with the Mayor’s office as well as the Kansas City Police Department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for.”

Earlier Wednesday, the mood was celebratory as the Chiefs interacted with fans while celebrating winning the Lombardi Trophy once again.

The players were on double-decker buses as fans lined streets, some climbing up trees to get a better view.

“How about this sea of red, let’s hear you, baby,” Kansas City coach Andy Reid told the large crowd gathered at Union Station. “I’m so proud of this team behind me — through all the highs and lows, they kept persevering, and now we’re holding this trophy.”

Mahomes told the crowd the Chiefs are intent on becoming the first team to win three straight Super Bowl titles.

“Kansas City, let me hear you one time,” Mahomes said. “Man, what a year. To battle through the adversity, to continue to go. To go for that championship. They all doubted us. I don’t want to hear any different. But you know who came through and that’s the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Tight end Travis Kelce had been seen drinking alcoholic beverages throughout the parade. Once on stage, he requested the crowd to sing “Friends in Low Places,” a popular song by country music legend Garth Brooks.

Star defensive end Chris Jones, who had a very adversarial holdout with the team prior to the season, again professed he wants to be part of the three-peat bid.

“I got on this stage last year and I said, ‘Run it back, run it back,'” Jones said. “But you know what? I want that three-peat. And for those who want Chris Jones gone, I ain’t going nowhere, baby. I’m going to be here this year, and the year after that. I need that three-peat.”

But later in the day, all that joy had been washed away due to a death and a double-digit number of injuries to gun violence.

“Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act,” linebacker Drue Tranquill said on social media.

“Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing.” – Rappler.com