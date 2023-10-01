IN PHOTOS: Clooney Foundation for Justice’s 2023 Albie Awards

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
The Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ), founded by Amal and George Clooney, honored human rights advocates at the second Albie Awards, held on Thursday, September 28 (Friday, September 29, Manila time), at the New York Public Library.
The awardees were announced last August.
“Courageous justice defenders around the world face grave dangers that cannot be eliminated overnight,” said CFJ in its statement.
“But what we can do, in addition to our Foundation’s daily work, is shine a spotlight on the danger that these individuals are facing, raising the stakes for their persecutors.”
The recipients of the 2023 Albie Awards were:
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Congolese gynecologist and human rights advocate Dr. Denis Mukwege, “for his heroic leadership to stop rape as a weapon of war and save the lives of women in the DRC.”
- Justice for Women Award: Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, “for their fearless reporting that brought the death of Mahsa Amini, who was in Iranian police custody for not covering her hair, out of the shadows.”
- Justice for Survivors Award: Ukrainian human rights NGO Truth Hounds, “for their work to bring justice to the people of Ukraine by uncovering war crimes committed within the course of Russian aggression in the country.”
- Justice for Journalists Award: Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression, “for their advocacy for free speech, freedom of the press, and other human rights in Syria;” and
- Justice for Democracy Defenders Award: Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, “for their defense of thousands of students, activists and journalists who have been arrested under Thailand’s laws criminalizing peaceful protest and speech.”
Hollywood celebrities Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, Matt Damon, Julianna Margulies, and Jon Stewart presented the awards to its winners.
Here are some photos from the event.
Launched in 2022, the Albie Awards were named after former South African justice Albert Louis “Albie” Sachs, who led the creation of the country’s post-apartheid constitution in the 1990’s.
“The Albies were created by George and Amal Clooney to shine a protective spotlight on courageous justice defenders who are at risk — sending a message to those who abuse human rights that the world is watching,” said the CFJ on its website.
2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa received the Justice for Journalists Award during the inaugural awarding in 2022. — Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.