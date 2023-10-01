IN PHOTOS: Clooney Foundation for Justice’s 2023 Albie Awards

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Photo by BFA via the Clooney Foundation for Justice

2023 ALBIES. George and Amal Clooney of the Clooney Foundation for Justice honor the recipients of the 2023 Albie Awards in New York on September 28, 2023.

'The Albies were created by George and Amal Clooney to shine a protective spotlight on courageous justice defenders who are at risk,' says the Clooney Foundation for Justice

The Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ), founded by Amal and George Clooney, honored human rights advocates at the second Albie Awards, held on Thursday, September 28 (Friday, September 29, Manila time), at the New York Public Library.

The awardees were announced last August.

“Courageous justice defenders around the world face grave dangers that cannot be eliminated overnight,” said CFJ in its statement.

“But what we can do, in addition to our Foundation’s daily work, is shine a spotlight on the danger that these individuals are facing, raising the stakes for their persecutors.”

The recipients of the 2023 Albie Awards were:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Congolese gynecologist and human rights advocate Dr. Denis Mukwege, “for his heroic leadership to stop rape as a weapon of war and save the lives of women in the DRC.”

Justice for Survivors Award: Ukrainian human rights NGO Truth Hounds, “for their work to bring justice to the people of Ukraine by uncovering war crimes committed within the course of Russian aggression in the country.”

Hollywood celebrities Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, Matt Damon, Julianna Margulies, and Jon Stewart presented the awards to its winners.

Here are some photos from the event.

George and Amal Clooney at the 2023 Albie Awards. Photo by BFA via the Clooney Foundation for Justice

Viola Davis presents The Albie for a Lifetime Achievement in the Pursuit of Justice to Denis Mukwege. Photo by BFA via the Clooney Foundation for Justice

Denis Mukwege receives The Albie for a Lifetime Achievement in the Pursuit of Justice. Photo by BFA via the Clooney Foundation for Justice

‘The Morning Show’ star Julianna Margulies presents The Albie for Justice for Women to Yeganeh Rezaian, on behalf of Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi. Photo by BFA via the Clooney Foundation for Justice

‘Oppenheimer’ actor Matt Damon presents The Albie for Justice for Survivors to Roman Avramenko of Truth Hounds. Photo by BFA via the Clooney Foundation for Justice

Roman Avramenko of Truth Hounds receives The Albie for Justice for Survivors. Photo by BFA via the Clooney Foundation for Justice

Industry icon Meryl Streep presents The Albie for Justice for Journalists to Mazen Darwish of the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression. Photo by BFA via the Clooney Foundation for Justice

Late-night show host Jon Stewart presents The Albie for Justice for Democracy Defenders. Photo by BFA via the Clooney Foundation for Justice

Sirikan Charoensiri (right) of Thai Lawyers for Human Rights receives The Albie for Justice for Democracy Defenders. Photo by BFA via the Clooney Foundation for Justice

Launched in 2022, the Albie Awards were named after former South African justice Albert Louis “Albie” Sachs, who led the creation of the country’s post-apartheid constitution in the 1990’s.

“The Albies were created by George and Amal Clooney to shine a protective spotlight on courageous justice defenders who are at risk — sending a message to those who abuse human rights that the world is watching,” said the CFJ on its website.

2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa received the Justice for Journalists Award during the inaugural awarding in 2022. — Rappler.com