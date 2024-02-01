Trump election campaign raised $19 million in fourth quarter

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TRUMP. Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally ahead of the Republican caucus in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on January 27, 2024.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA – Donald Trump’s election campaign reported on Wednesday, January 31, that it had raised $19 million during the last three months of 2023, according to a financial disclosure submitted to the Federal Election Commission.

Nikki Haley, Trump’s only remaining opponent in the Republican presidential nomination contest, reported earlier this month that her campaign raised $24 million during the quarter.

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign said earlier this month that it raised $97 million when including money raised by Biden’s Democratic Party.

Biden and Haley are due to report the state of their campaign’s finances later on Wednesday.

While Haley has vowed to carry on after defeats in the Iowa and New Hampshire nominating contests this month, Trump is on track to clinch the Republican nomination to face Biden in the November general election.

That comes despite four pending criminal cases this year, including two over his efforts to reverse his 2020 presidential election loss and one over his handling of classified documents upon leaving office. – Rappler.com