Trump election campaign raised $10.9 million in February

Reuters

TRUMP IN IOWA. Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event, in Clinton, Iowa, USA, January 6, 2024.

Cheney Orr/Reuters

The fundraising haul is an increase from $8.8 million that Trump's campaign reported for January

WASHINGTON, DC, USA þ Donald Trump’s election campaign reported on Wednesday, March 20, that it raised $10.9 million in February, according to a financial disclosure submitted to the Federal Election Commission.

The fundraising haul was an increase from $8.8 million that Trump’s campaign reported for January.

Trump clinched enough delegates this month to be the Republican Party’s nominee to face Democratic incumbent Joe Biden in the November presidential election.

Trump has trailed Biden in fundraising throughout the campaign cycle. Biden’s campaign is also due later on Wednesday to report to the Federal Election Commission on its finances. – Rappler.com

