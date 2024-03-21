Trump election campaign raised $10.9 million in February

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TRUMP IN IOWA. Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event, in Clinton, Iowa, USA, January 6, 2024.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA þ Donald Trump’s election campaign reported on Wednesday, March 20, that it raised $10.9 million in February, according to a financial disclosure submitted to the Federal Election Commission.

The fundraising haul was an increase from $8.8 million that Trump’s campaign reported for January.

Trump clinched enough delegates this month to be the Republican Party’s nominee to face Democratic incumbent Joe Biden in the November presidential election.

Trump has trailed Biden in fundraising throughout the campaign cycle. Biden’s campaign is also due later on Wednesday to report to the Federal Election Commission on its finances. – Rappler.com