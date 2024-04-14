US House to consider pro-Israel bill next week, lawmaker says after Iran attack

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) faces reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 24, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

'The House of Representatives stands strongly with Israel, and there must be consequences for this unprovoked attack,' says House Majority Leader Steve Scalise

WASHINGTON, DC, USA – The US House of Representatives will make a change in its schedule to consider legislation that supports Israel and holds Iran accountable, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement on Saturday, April 13.

“The House of Representatives stands strongly with Israel, and there must be consequences for this unprovoked attack,” he said in a statement. More details will follow, he said.

Scalise’s office did not immediately respond to an inquiry seeking clarification of what legislation would be considered.

It was unclear whether Scalise was referring to a stand-alone bill to aid Israel, or the $95 billion supplemental spending bill that includes $14 billion for Israel, in addition to $60 billion for Ukraine, support for Taiwan and billions of dollars in humanitarian assistance.

That package passed the Senate with 70% support in February but has been blocked in the House, whose Republican leaders will not call it up for a vote, largely because of their objection to further funding for Ukraine.

The package also faces resistance from a handful of left-leaning Democrats who object to sending more money to Israel while it pursues a military campaign that has killed more than 30,000 civilians in Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials.

US Senator Mitch McConnell released a statement on Saturday evening urging the House to move forward with the larger aid bill that includes funds for Ukraine and Taiwan. “The national security supplemental that has waited months for action will provide critical resources to Israel and our own military forces in the region,” the statement said. – Rappler.com