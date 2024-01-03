US House panel to hold Mayorkas impeachment hearing on January 10

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS. US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas attends a House Homeland Security Committee hearing examining worldwide threats to the US, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, on November 15, 2023.

(1st UPDATE) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tells MSNBC in an interview he will fully cooperate with the investigation and the hearings while continuing to manage the border

WASHINGTON, USA – A Republican-led US House of Representatives committee next week will advance an effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over allegations he has been derelict in his duty of managing the US-Mexico border,, a committee spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday, January 3.

The committee, which oversees homeland security issues, will hold a hearing on January 10 related to the impeachment allegations, the spokesperson said. The effort was approved by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, the spokesperson said.

Republicans have slammed Democratic President Joe Biden over border control as record numbers of migrants have been caught crossing the US-Mexico border illegally. The criticism has focused on Mayorkas, Biden’s top border official.

Despite the contentious impeachment effort in the House, a bipartisan group of Senate lawmakers are working to hash out a deal that would pair border security with military funding for Ukraine and other foreign aid. Whether the group can reach a compromise that would pass both the Senate and House remains unclear.

Johnson is visiting the border on Wednesday and will hold a press conference with other Republicans in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Mayorkas told MSNBC in an interview that he would fully cooperate with the investigation and the hearings while continuing to manage the border.

US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg slammed the impeachment hearing, saying it was “wasting valuable time and taxpayer dollars pursuing a baseless political exercise.”

The number of migrants attempting to cross the US-Mexico border illegally spiked in December, straining resources of US border authorities and receiving communities. The arrivals have receded in the past week, paving the way for the US to reopen legal border crossings on Thursday.

US and Mexican officials have agreed to strengthen efforts to curb the record migration, with Biden’s cabinet scheduled to meet with Mexican leaders in Washington later in January. – Rappler.com