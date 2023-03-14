Rappler’s Bonz Magsambol chosen for journalism ethics fellowship in Europe

Rappler reporter Bonz Magsambol is one of 14 fellows selected for the prestigious FASPE journalism program in Germany and Poland

MANILA, Philippines – The New York-based Fellowships at Auschwitz for the Study of Professional Ethics (FASPE) chose Rappler multimedia reporter Bonz Magsambol as one of 14 fellows of its 2023 journalism program.

Magsambol, who joined Rappler as social media producer in 2016, is currently the social news network’s health and education reporter. He is also a part-time journalism instructor at the University of the Philippines Los Baños, where he finished college.

At the FASPE fellowship, Magsambol and the other fellows will attend a two-week study program in professional ethics and ethical leadership, focusing on how journalists enabled Nazi policies during World War II. The fellowship will take place in Germany and Poland from June 24 to July 7.

The 2023 program will be co-taught by Mark Lukasiewicz, dean of the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication at Hofstra University, and Sarah Stillman, staff writer of The New Yorker.

“FASPE Journalism challenges its fellows to recognize their responsibility to act as ethical leaders in their careers in journalism and the media. FASPE begins by examining the actions and choices of German and international journalists in covering and supporting Nazi policies,” FASPE wrote on its website.

Fellows will visit key sites of Nazi history and participate in lectures and discussions led by specialized faculty.

Applicants went through “competitive process, with a large, impressive group of candidates vying for 14 fellowships.”

“FASPE selects its Fellows on the basis of their academic background, personal and professional experiences, capacity for leadership and ability to contribute to the program and the alumni community,” it said.

FASPE, now in its 13th year, also gathers professionals for programs in business, law, design and technology, medicine, and seminary. – Rappler.com