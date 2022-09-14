Join Rappler’s in-person training on human trafficking in Manila

The cost-free program features in-person training that will aid participants in covering modern slavery stories in the age of social media

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler, in partnership with Journalismfund.eu‘s Modern Slavery Unveiled program and the Journalism for Nation Building Foundation, invites Southeast Asian journalists and civil society organizations to a 5-day training program on modern slavery and human trafficking reportage.

As part of our commitment to making these programs accessible, the in-person training will be cost-free.

The training program seeks to foster collaboration among Southeast Asian journalists and civil society representatives, anchored on a shared goal of bringing modern slavery stories to light and ending its vicious cycle.

This will take place in Manila, Philippines from November 21 to 25, 2022 and will be led by international and local trainers well-versed in modern slavery reportage. It will also include a series of in-person workshops and discussions that will help journalists and civil society organizations cover modern slavery stories in the age of social media.

Who can apply?

The training program is open to journalists and representatives of civil society organizations from Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. A total of thirty (30) individuals will be chosen to participate in the program.

Applicants are also expected to:

Be currently employed as professional or freelance journalists in print, television, radio, or online media organizations in Southeast Asia, or

Be employed by Southeast Asian civil society organizations engaged in efforts that curb human trafficking

Have a very good command of the English language

Application requirements

Applicants must accomplish this application form and submit the following:

Brief project pitch for a cross-border human trafficking story

Endorsement letter from their organization, or, for freelancers, from a media organization

Resumé

Fees covered

Travel, food, accommodations, and airport transfers will be covered by the organizers.

Accepted participants are advised to bring a laptop which will be used throughout the training program.

Training venue

The training will be held in Manila, Philippines from November 21 to 25, 2022. For security reasons, the exact venue will be disclosed only to accepted participants.

What the training program will entail

A series of workshops and activities will be conducted by international and local trainers well-versed in modern slavery reportage. It will feature a wide range of topics that will help journalists and civil society organizations cover modern slavery stories in the digital age. This includes an overview of modern slavery, modern slavery from the lenses of various schools of thought, impact of disinformation, investigative journalism and reporting in the digital age, among others.

By the end of the training, participants are expected to propose an investigative plan or story that contextualizes modern slavery or cross-border human trafficking within Southeast Asia.

For more details, you may download the primer below:

For interested individuals, you may apply through the link below:

Deadline for applications is on October 12, at 11:59 pm GMT+8. – Rappler.com