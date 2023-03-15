Rappler+ donation challenge: Help sustain independent journalism

The compounding challenges of our time mean we need to do more and scale up our membership

March 2023 marks the 50th-month milestone of Rappler+, a global community of truth-tellers and advocates.

For a newsroom to work free of vested interests is a powerful thing. It means we can continue reporting on important, hard-hitting issues without fear of offending anyone who might have direct power over our purse. We are able to produce award-winning stories on the drug war, online disinformation, and hold the government accountable because we are only beholden to you, our readers, and public interest.

But as much as we want to cherish this milestone, the fast-moving times mean we need to do more. We know that the only way to make journalism sustainable in the face of the compounded challenges of our time – Big Tech gobbling up digital revenue, a declining trust in media, and dangerous disinformation – is to make community support through membership a major driver of revenue, and fast.

This is where our readers, members, and the public come in.

To celebrate our 50th month, a Rappler+ member volunteered to match the highest donation that will be made in the next two weeks. Together, we decided to launch a donation challenge campaign to help scale our membership and ensure Rappler stays the way it is – fearless, independent, and uncompromising – for the months and years to come.

Will you celebrate our 50th month by taking on this challenge and donating to Rappler?

How does this donation-matching challenge work?

In the next two weeks, we will be tracking all the donations made to Rappler. This means those interested can donate any amount and could go as high as they want. By the end of March, the anonymous Rappler+ member will match the highest single, one-off donation, with their donation capped at $500.

And to grow our community, donations above P3,500 ($64)* will be converted to membership. Donors have two options to convert it:

Sponsor membership for Movers and partners that MovePH has been working with

Convert as gift membership to people you know

The last 50 months have been a testament to the power of Rappler+ to sustain fearless, independent journalism. This year, we have the opportunity to scale up and redefine what else we can achieve together for independent journalism.

Will you take on this challenge and donate to Rappler? – Rappler.com

*$1 = P55