WATCH: Rappler marks #ADecadeofCourage

Rappler's 10th anniversary celebration will stream live on January 7, at 6 pm, Philippine time

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler will be marking 10 years of operations on January 7, 2022.

As we turn 10, we look back at our past to find the courage to continue treading onwards. Dubbed #ADecadeofCourage, Rappler’s virtual anniversary celebration will feature a series of discussions that reflect our three pillars for the past decade: journalism, technology, and community.

Aside from panel discussions, the anniversary special will showcase performances from renowned Filipino artists and bands.

#ADecadeofCourage: A Rappler anniversary special

Keynote address by Rappler CEO and Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa

JOURNALISM

Panel discussion – Journalism Past & Present: The evolution of independent media in the Philippines

with Marites Vitug (Editor-at-Large, Rappler), Leloy Claudio (Professor, University of California – Berkeley), and Carmela Fonbuena (Executive Director, PCIJ)

Moderated by Glenda Gloria (Executive Editor, Rappler)

TECHNOLOGY

Panel discussion – Technology Past & Present: The future of online news

with Chay Hofileña (Managing Editor, Rappler) and Julie Posetti (Global Director of Research, International Center for Journalists)

Moderated by Gelo Gonzales (Tech Editor, Rappler)

COMMUNITY

Panel discussion – Community Past & Present: Using technology for social good

with Gemma Mendoza (Head of Digital Strategy, Rappler), Jules Guiang (Head of Community, Rappler), and Leni Velasco (Secretary-General, DAKILA)

Catch our anniversary celebration on Rappler on Friday, January 7, at 6 pm, Philippine time. Ahead of the event, you can check out this series of essays written by Rapplers and former Rapplers on their experiences and learnings the past decade. – Rappler.com