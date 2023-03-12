[WATCH] POV: Working with Gen Zs at Rappler

Some of the youngest members of the Rappler Team dance to NewJeans’ ‘OMG’ as their managers and editors were busy from behind with their daily tasks

MANILA, Philippines – Have you ever seen a newsroom filled with young employees making a dogshow out of their editors and managers?

Some of our youngest members in #TeamRappler showed how fun our newsroom can be by dancing to K-pop girl group NewJeans’ hit song ‘OMG’ as their managers and editors were busy from behind with their daily tasks.

Our youngest employees even made Rappler’s CEO and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa laugh. Do you have the guts to dance behind your manager’s back?

Get to know more about Gen Zs by reading this Judgement Call piece by Rappler’s head of multimedia strategy and growth Beth Frondoso. Do you also want to join our young and dynamic team? Apply now by checking out our latest job openings here.

If you have suggestions on what our Gen Zs from #TeamRappler can do next, subscribe to our Youtube and TikTok accounts and leave a comment! – Rappler.com