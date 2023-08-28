Celebrating the heroes among us

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by AboitizPower and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

People often think heroism is limited to certain individuals, separate from themselves. However, heroes can be found everywhere. On National Heroes Day, AboitizPower honors everyday heroes that empower communities across the country.

Eugene Matin-aw leads Scubasureros, a diving group in Barangay Bato, Toledo City, Cebu, conducting monthly cleanups to remove plastic waste from shorelines and underwater areas. Supported by the local government and communities, this initiative by AboitizPower subsidiary Therma Visayas benefits the environment and boosts fish populations.

“Rudy Boy” serves as the caretaker of Davao City’s Aboitiz Cleanergy Park, which protects turtle nesting sites, provides habitats for diverse marine species, and promotes ecological harmony.

Despite initial relocation concerns, nearby residents now advocate for the park due to its positive environmental impact.

Bishop Valentin Dimoc, Social Action Development Center (SADC) director, helped transform Lagawe coffee growers in Ifugao, who excelled in Arabica-Robusta blending through hard work. Their success led to their business expansion and the construction of the Ifugao Roasting Center, backed by SN Aboitiz Power and SADC.

AboitizPower believes in individual potential for positive change. The company supports these contemporary heroes to sustain impactful contributions within their communities. After all, heroes are made, not born. – Rappler.com