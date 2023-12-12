Shell is helping SMEs ‘Be the Good’ through its 6-month startup program

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

We all have the power to make ripples of change in the world. Something as simple as a helping hand can spark new connections and communities – it’s all just a matter of believing in the good of other people.

For Shell Pilipinas, creating positive ripples in the country is all about empowering thoughtful, community-forward SMEs to spread goodness in their own circles of influence. That’s why this year, the theme of Shell’s annual LIVEWire program was Be the Good.

Wrapping up its third year in the Philippines, the Shell LIVEwire program is a flagship enterprise development program where the company provides funding, mentorship, and business opportunities for fledgling businesses.

Creating ripples of good

The program nurtures tech companies that focus on solving societal problems like energy solutions, value chain integration, and economic diversification. More than that, the program focuses on businesses who place grassroots communities at its heart, with core values like sustainability or inclusivity.

The program lasts for six months, culminating with businesses standing the chance to receive P1 million in equity-free cash and a P100,000 grant for community enterprises. The startups will also receive a monthly allowance of P100,000 for three months for product development.

Throughout the six months, the businesses will receive mentorship from industry experts provided by Shell. Finally, to give participants a seat at the table, the startups also have the opportunity to be integrated into the Shell value chain, securing business long after the program ends.

A new batch of tech innovators

This year’s innovative batch of businesses culminated their journey last October 12 with a final pitch. The Mindoro-based tech startup Farmvocacy won the top prize of a P1-million funding grant with their concept of an inclusive circular business model running a climate-smart and environment-friendly rice farming system.

Six Acceleration Program community enterprises were also recognized at the event, all of them receiving P100,000 in funding. Among the enterprises were Samahang Mangingisda ng Dalupaon (SAMADA) which is working on fish processing, the Tagbilaran Young Workers Association which creates souvenir items from upcycled plastics, and Agri-VINO Enterprises which offers egg incubation services to their community.

The entrepreneurial spirit and heart of the Shell LIVEWire businesses make it clear that to believe in the good makes you “Be the Good.”

The Shell LIVEWire program is now opening pre-registrations for aspiring batch 2024 startups. Do you think your business is ready to grow and spread more good? Visit the Shell website to register now. – Rappler.com