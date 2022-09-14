Aklatan Book Fair 2022 to promote Filipino Readers’ Choice Awards nominees on Shopee

Readers can enjoy free shipping vouchers and discounts up to 10% off

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Filipino Readers’ Choice Awards and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

The Book Development Association of the Philippines (BDAP) and Shopee Philippines will be launching Aklatan Book Fair 2022, an online book fair exclusively on Shopee, on September 22 to 23, 2022 to promote local titles, especially those nominated for the Filipino Readers’ Choice Awards (FRCA) 2022.

The Aklatan Book Fair’s online launch in 2020 was an initiative by the BDAP to help revive the local book industry during the height of the pandemic. Now in its third run online, Aklatan Book Fair 2022 continues to promote local titles and support local authors and book publishers, this time by highlighting nominated books across the fifteen categories in FRCA 2022.

With more than thirty publishers and booksellers joining Aklatan this year, readers can enjoy a vast selection of local titles, for as low as P99. Readers can also score discounts up to 10% off on bestselling books, as well as free shipping vouchers at a lower minimum spend.

Adarna House Vice President and BDAP Trustee, Ani Almario, mentions, “The Aklatan Book Fair will surely inspire a lot of interest not only in the FRCA-nominated titles but in the local literature as a whole.”

Publishers, booksellers, and readers can use the hashtags “#BuyLocalBooks” and “#Aklatan2022” on social media to support the event and feature their books.

The Filipino Readers’ Choice Awards is a popular choice awards revived by the Book Development Association after a seven-year hiatus. There are over 1,500 books nominated across the 15 categories. The voting period started September 2, and the Aklatan Book Fair 2022 will also cap off the voting period for FRCA 2022 on September 23. The voting form can be found at bit.ly/frca2022voting.

Publishers, authors, readers, and other interested parties may also follow the FRCA at the following sites:

FB Page: Filipino Readers’ Choice Awards

IG: @filipinoreaderschoice

Twitter: @PhReadersChoice

Hashtag: #FRCA2022 #filipinoreaderschoiceawards

Mabuhay ang mambabasang Pinoy at akdang Pinoy! – Rappler.com