Breeze teaches kids to care for the environment

To help kids care for the environment, they need to be allowed to form a healthy and friendly relationship with it – one full of learning, compassion, and consistency. This is why the Breeze EcoProject campaign has been visiting schools to help educate, engage, and empower kids through fun-filled activities. Now in its third year, the campaign has been bigger than ever – with more schools and students involved, and more activities to learn from.

Breeze EcoProject started with Marikina in 2021. The year after, they added schools from Taguig and Pateros (TAPAT). This year, they added Quezon City into the mix. From 17 schools and 24,384 students in 2021, they have now involved a total of 59 schools and 133,356 students in total. They also partnered with the different school division offices of Marikina, Taguig-Pateros, and Quezon City.

They also packed in more activities for the year. Breeze EcoProject added several activities this year, including teachers training or training workshops for the teachers with speakers who mentored children through their environmental journey, and lessons about collecting and recycling plastic waste and even planting and tending to a garden.

They also launched the project in Quezon City during the Brigada Eskwela Opening Program of Rosa L. Susano – Novaliches Elementary School, in collaboration with Knowledge Channel Foundation, Inc. and the Schools Division Office of Quezon City.

The campaign started with training for teachers about environmental awareness so that they could guide students even beyond the campaign’s conclusion. Then an E-collect program took place where students can bring single-use and recyclable plastic waste that was sent to different recycling facilities. The school with the heaviest accumulated plastic waste was awarded a Knowledge TV.

Students were once again taught how to make eco planters and the student with the best planter will be awarded an Android tablet.

An Eco Garden competition was also in place, so students could apply what they learned from the classroom in a realistic setting. And the group with the most transformative and creative garden was also recognized.

Just in time for the holiday season too is the Eco Christmas Corner program where grade three students were taught how to use recyclable materials to decorate their Christmas Corners.

Now in its third year of the campaign, Breeze is living up to their promise of continued environmental education for young students. Not only have they sustained the program and replicated it in more schools, but they have also expanded it to include more activities and opportunities to learn.

Want to know more about Breeze’s third EcoProject campaign? Watch the video below.

You can visit https://www.facebook.com/BreezePhilippines/ for more information. – Rappler.com