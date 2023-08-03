FYI entrepreneurs and freelancers: Canva is holding the first-ever Negosyantrends Expo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Canva Philippines and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Canva Philippines will hold Negosyantrends Expo 2023, its biggest face-to-face event geared for all entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners, on August 5 at the Music Hall of SM Mall of Asia. The event will feature one-on-one consultations with brand and design experts, interactive stations, and design activities to help entrepreneurs level up their businesses. Interested participants can sign-up for the expo by registering at canvaph.com/NegosyantrendsExpo-2023.

The expo will also feature success stories from select entrepreneurs and a panel discussion on innovation and design headlined by entrepreneurs Reese Fernandez Ruiz, president and co-founder of Rags2Riches, Andre Chanco, head of product and co-founder of Yardstick Coee, and Cara Paguio, senior creative for photography at Canva and owner of the local beachwear brand Guppy PH.

“We heard countless stories of Filipino entrepreneurs using Canva. Following the success of Negosyantrends 2022, Canva Philippines aims to continue uplifting the entrepreneurial spirit of Filipinos through this event and we’re excited to interact with our community in person. We believe that through Negosyantrends Expo 2023, we’ll be able to help more negosyantes take their business to the next level with Canva,” Maisie Littaua, Canva Philippines’ head of growth said.

Empowering entrepreneurs through design

Canva Philippines also held its education caravan through engaging online webinars with various partners such as the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Globe Business, Edukasyon.ph, and Bayan Academy.

The series kicked off with the “Design & Diskarte Talks for Entrepreneurs” with DTI, highlighting Canva’s brand management capabilities like Brand Kits, Brand Guidelines, and Brand Folders. These tools help businesses manage their brand assets in one place, maintain consistency, and allow teams to collaborate more easily.

As part of the series, Canva Philippines also partnered with Globe Business, Edukasyon.ph, and Bayan Academy for a session on building a digital brand.

In 2020, Canva Philippines launched Canva for Negosyo, which provides entrepreneurs with branding and graphics design resources for free, marketing toolkits, photo collections, and video tutorials, and has since established an engaged community of Filipino entrepreneurs. Now with over 60,000 members, its Canva for Negosyantes community on Facebook continues to be a platform for many business owners to share ideas, collaborate on designs, and provide insights to each other.

“As Pinoy entrepreneurs take their businesses online, we want to be right there with them,” Littaua said. “When it comes to design and branding, Canva for Negosyo is the Filipino business owner’s partner in creativity and productivity for their digital presence.” For more updates on Canva Philippines’ efforts for entrepreneurs, follow @CanvaPhilippines on Facebook or join Canva for Negosyantes. – Rappler.com