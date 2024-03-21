Remember Kumon? Our childhood educational center is open for franchising

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

It feels just like yesterday that we were heading to our afterschool activities and opening our eyes to what the world has in store for us – without knowing that we can have a role in shaping that very world.

I remember attending this cozy learning center in Parañaque during the weekends, filling my 6-year-old head with computations, and hoping that my parents would get me some ice cream afterward. The classes weren’t easy but I always felt a sense of accomplishment when I finished a worksheet – even if they weren’t perfect.

At that age, I thought that the “mini-school” only existed near our house, but I felt a sense of awe when I learned that Kumon had so many more Centers that helped kids like me.

As I grew older, I realized the impact that Kumon had on me, and I began to appreciate the dedication of the Instructors and the people behind the Center to bring that education closer.

While our days of childhood wonder may be gone, the opportunities to grow and have our eyes opened never end. Kumon itself, aside from being a staple in children’s education, has also evolved through the years as a player in Philippine franchising.

What it means to franchise a Kumon Center

When you franchise with Kumon, you’ll be part of a community dedicated to making a difference in children’s lives. You’ll have the opportunity to give kids today a lifelong love for learning, plus that familiar sense of accomplishment from unlocking their potential.

Meanwhile, franchising has made its mark in improving our economy and income. In 2022, the franchising sector contributed 7.8% to the Philippine GDP and provided two million jobs. In 2023, the Philippine Franchise Association also forecasted that the country’s franchise industry will increase by 13% in the next five years. Today, it continues to generate billions of pesos and improve people’s livelihoods.

When you think of Kumon, you might not automatically think of its franchise power, but its proven business model has been refined over decades of operation so franchisees are given a roadmap for a successful partnership.

They also offer support and training to their franchisees from start to finish. From the moment an agreement is signed, Kumon provides extensive training on the Kumon Method, curriculum implementation, and business management.

Finally, Kumon as a brand is a significant advantage in franchising. With over 60 years in service and four million students globally, Kumon is a name that people can recognize no matter where they come from.

The essential steps to start your Kumon journey:

Attend their In-Person/Virtual Franchise Orientation. Check out the Kumon Facebook page for updates. Attend a consultation meeting with their Franchise Recruitment Manager Pass the tailor-made test and attend the online training Have your location approved. Check out the list of available areas here. You can now open your own Kumon Center!

Whether you’re a former Kumon student meaning to give back, an entrepreneur who wants to delve into education, or someone passionate about teaching children, Kumon Franchising is here to make a meaningful impact on the next generation. Start your Kumon Franchising journey here. – Rappler.com