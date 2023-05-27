5 classic but elevated Filipino recipes to wow the family

All you need is a touch of Nestlé All Purpose Cream

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Nestlé All Purpose Cream and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

There’s nothing quite like cooking new dishes for the family.

Moms know the excitement that comes with finding a new recipe and executing it perfectly. From finding the right ingredients, and catering to each family member’s food preferences, to seeing their faces light up when they take that first bite – whipping up something new is one of the best ways to show your love.

But what if we told you that you can still get that novel feeling with dishes your family already loves? Mommies, it’s time to level up your familiar faves with Nestlé All Purpose Cream, the extraordinarily rich, thick, and all-purpose cream that can be used in desserts, cakes, beverages, and even in your favorite savory dishes!

With just a touch of Nestlé All Purpose Cream, you can make your family’s favorite savory dishes more memorable. For your next new dinner idea, here are five classic dishes you can make with Nestlé All Purpose Cream to make them extra creamy – and memorable, too.

Creamy Adobo

Who doesn’t love a classic adobo? Next time you’re whipping up this easy and delicious meal that gets better with each serving, turn it up a notch by adding Nestlé All Purpose Cream.

This will give the dish that extra rich texture that your family will surely crave!

Click here for the full recipe.

Creamy Pork Steak

If you’re looking for something warm and hearty to serve to the family on a rainy night, look no further than some pork steak enriched with the creaminess of Nestlé All Purpose Cream.

For that extra oomph, pour in some Nestlé All Purpose Cream with your cooking liquid and sauteed pork to give it that savory yet buttery yumminess.

Click here for the full recipe.

Creamy Chicken Curry

There’s something about the aromatic zest of curry that becomes all the more mouthwatering when you take it to the next creamy level.

Since curry is best cooked slowly, Neslé All Purpose Cream will thicken the sauce and make sure the savory ingredients blend together. Take note of this the next time you’re preparing this dish with its array of vibrant vegetables and succulent spices.

Click here for the full recipe.

Creamy Carbonara

Bring out the pasta, it’s time for a party! Preparing carbonara with Nestlé All Purpose Cream is one of the easiest meals to cook for the family – and you may even already have the ingredients at home!

No need for some fancy sauce or intricate ingredients, just grab some pasta, bacon, cheese, garlic, and Nestlé All Purpose Cream and you’ve got yourself a hearty dinner!

Click here for the full recipe.

Creamy Filipino Spaghetti

Yup, all-purpose cream isn’t just made for white sauces. With spaghetti already holding a special place in every Filipino’s heart, make sure that each family member gets more servings of that rich sauce with Nestlé All Purpose Cream.

The cream adds richness to the sauce, taking the flavor to new heights with a smooth consistency that merges well with the other staple ingredients.

Click here for the full recipe.

Every meal with the family is bound to be a memorable time – and Nestlé All Purpose Cream is here to prove that crowd favorites still deserve that extra applause.

After all, dinner time isn’t just a time to eat, it’s the time for families to make memories that last a lifetime. For your next family meal, #GawingMemorable with Nestlé All Purpose Cream, available in leading supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide. – Rappler.com